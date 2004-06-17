Brownback Will Offer Indecency Bill

Senator Sam Brownback (R-Kan.) has definitely decided to offer his indecency bill as an amendment to a DoD authorization bill.

According to a staffer, the Senator will introduce it sometime in the next week.



The bill will essentially be his original Senate bill, which passed in the subcommitte, but without any of the amendments that later bogged it down in the full Commerce Committee.

That means it will include major FCC fine increases but won’t include provisions for a media ownership rollback or a violence safe harbor.