Brownback Undecided on Indecency Amendment

Sen. Sam Brownback (R-Kan.) has not yet introduced an indecency amendment to a Department of Defense authorization bill, and he has not decided yet whether he will ultimately introduce it, a staffer said Wednesday.

He has offered the amendment, though, which is effectively giving notice that he could introduce it next week.

If so, it will be a stripped-down version of his original indecency bill, which has gotten stalled due to procedural issues and various amendments.



The DOD bill amendment, which would be one of a couple hundred, would up indecency fines tenfold but not address media ownership, violence or other issues that have helped hold up the Senate bill (a relatively clean House version already passed) and potentially jeopardize its passage.

