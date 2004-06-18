Brownback Intros Smut-Stopper
Senator Sam Brownback (R-Kan.) introduced his indecency fines amendment last week to a Department of Defense appropriations bill. The amendment included an add-on provision from Senator Conrad Burns (R-Mont.).
The Brownback amendment would basically just boost the FCC fines, while the Burns amendment to the amendment would take into account market size and ability to pay, essentially protecting small-market broadcasters.
Brownback's amendment comes up for a vote Monday and is said, at least by Brownback's people, to have widespread support.
One hitch could be a media ownership related provision that Democratic Senator Dorgan (N.D.) is said to have tried but failed to attach to the bill. He was said to be planning to re-craft the amendment over the weekend (his office had not returned calls at press time). If he does succeed in attaching the amendment, it could prove a poison pill.
The amendment reads as follows: “A broadcast station licensee or permittee; or an applicant for any broadcast license, permit, certificate, or other instrument or authorization issued by the Commission; and determined by the Commission under paragraph (1) to have broadcast obscene, indecent, or profane language, the amount of any forfeiture penalty determined under this subsection shall not exceed $275,000 for each violation or each day of a continuing violation, except that the amount assessed for any continuing violation shall not exceed a total of $3,000,000 for any single act or failure to act.''
Notable for its absence is any mention of bringing licenses into play, a violence harbor, or media ownership issues, all of which helped to bottle up Brownback's earlier bill.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.