Brownback: Fight TV violence

Sen. Sam Brownback (R-Kan.) said Tuesday that reducing television violence should be a priority of the Federal Communications Commission, citing what he said is a

growing body of medical evidence indicating a correlation between on-screen

mayhem and rising incidence of violent behavior among children.

Although he wants the FCC to step up the fight against sexually oriented

programming, too, he said restraining violence is more urgent

because there is more convincing evidence of harm from violent programming.

"As medical studies mount showing a correlation between viewing violence and

violent behavior, which is stronger than that of tobacco smoke and lung cancer,

it is clear that we must do something about the amount of indecency that plagues our

airwaves," said Brownback, who has promised to tackle the issue as chairman of

the panel's Science, Technology and Space Subcommittee.

As the commission's three free-market Republicans remained silent, the

agency's two Democrats endorsed the conservative Republican's concerns.

"I don't think we are doing an adequate job," commissioner Michael

Copps said, reiterating his call to include violent programming within the

commission's restrictions on indecent broadcasts.

In his first public statement on the subject, new commissioner Jonathan

Adelstein called on the commission to "uphold the law" and to better promote V-chip

channel-blocking technology.

"I have a child nearly two years old at home," he said. "It's particularly

profound for me to recognize that problem. I'm very concerned about it. We some

of the best programming on television these days and some of the worst."