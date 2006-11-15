Brownback Comments on Healthly Diet Ad Initiative

Senator Sam Brownback had praise Wednesday for a new ad industry initiative to promote healthier diets and lifestyles, but not without a caveat.

"We have to help our kids in the fight against obesity and diabetes," Brownback told B&C in an e-mail, "and I appreciate this new industry initiative and consider it a step in the right direction."

But, he said, "more work is needed."

To that end, Brownback said he was "looking forward to the recommendations of the FCC task force on media and childhood obesity."

Brownback teamed with FCC Chairman Kevin Martin in September to unveil a task force whose goal he said was to get the food ad, marketing and media industries to join hands to find voluntary approaches to combating obesity rather than point fingers at each other.