Brown Tapped for NBC Ad Post
By Jim Benson
Longtime ad-sales executive Patricia Brown has been named VP, Midwest advertising and media sales, for
NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution.
Reporting to Barbara Argentino, the department’s senior VP, Brown joins NBC U from her ad-sales TV-manager post at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSLO). She will oversee all Midwest advertiser and media sales, based in Chicago.
While at MSLO, Brown oversaw all Midwest and West Coast ad-sales efforts and creative product placement for its TV programming, including the NBC U-distributed Martha.
Brown had previous Midwest sales stints at Fox Cable and King World and also worked in the station-rep business.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.