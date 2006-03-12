Brown Tapped for NBC Ad Post

Longtime ad-sales executive Patricia Brown has been named VP, Midwest advertising and media sales, for

NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution.

Reporting to Barbara Argentino, the department’s senior VP, Brown joins NBC U from her ad-sales TV-manager post at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSLO). She will oversee all Midwest advertiser and media sales, based in Chicago.

While at MSLO, Brown oversaw all Midwest and West Coast ad-sales efforts and creative product placement for its TV programming, including the NBC U-distributed Martha.

Brown had previous Midwest sales stints at Fox Cable and King World and also worked in the station-rep business.