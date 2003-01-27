Trending

Brown to talk on CNBC

Former Talk magazine editor in chief Tina Brown is joining CNBC to
host a series of hour-long quarterly specials.

Brown's program, dubbed Topic A with Tina Brown, will feature guests
dishing on politics, business and entertainment.

The debut episode airs March 20 at 9 p.m. EST.

This is Brown's first time hosting a TV program.