Brown Sugar Rolls Out on Apple TV

Brown Sugar, Bounce TV’s movie SVOD service, is now available via Apple TV.



As of Monday, Apple TV viewers can tap Brown Sugar’s collection of African-American films—Jackie Brown, Cotton Comes to Harlem and A Soldier’s Story among them, the company said. Documentaries such as More Than a Game, which highlights LeBron James’ early days, also are available.



Parts of the Bounce TV library are accessible through Brown Sugar as well. Originals including Saints & Sinners, Mann & Wife, and Ed Gordon are available, as is the multicast network’s Premier Boxing Champions on Bounce.



Subscribers will be charged $3.99 a month for the service, which can be accessed via any Apple device, according to Bounce.