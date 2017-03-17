Bounce TV’s Brown Sugar SVOD Service Adds Chromecast

Bounce TV says its Brown Sugar video-on-demand service can now been accessed via Google’s Chromecast.

The addition means that the movies and TV shows available on Brown Sugar can now be streamed to TV sets by subscribers with Android and iOS devices.

Brown Sugar features a library of iconic black movies, which are presented unedited and commercial free. The service also streams Bounce TV’s original Saints & Sinners. More original series will be available to stream shortly, Bounce TV says.