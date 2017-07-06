Brown Sugar Rolls Out on Amazon Fire TV

Brown Sugar, the SVOD service featuring African American movies, is now available on Amazon Fire TV.

From Thursday on, Fire TV and Fire TV Stick users can watch Brown Sugar’s library of movies including Jackie Brown, Cotton Comes to Harlem, A Soldier’s Story and Car Wash.

Subscribers also get access to originals that air on Bounce, the multicast network that owns Brown Sugar, such as Saints & Sinners, Mann & Wife and Ed Gordon, as well as Bounce’s Premier Boxing Champions.

A Brown Sugar subscription costs $3.99 a month. The service has already launched on Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablets, the company said.