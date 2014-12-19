Brown Ritter Named WBTW News Director

Dana Brown Ritter, executive producer at WAVY Norfolk, has been named news director at WBTW Myrtle Beach. She starts Jan. 26 at the Media General station, a CBS affiliate and market leader.

Prior to making executive producer, Brown Ritter was a news producer at WAVY. Before that, she worked at the CBN News Washington bureau as White House producer and executive producer of The Brody File. She also worked for Hearst TV’s Washington bureau, at WTAE Pittsburgh and WSLS Roanoke.

“We are lucky to land someone of Dana’s talent and experience internally from the newly combined Media General Stations Group,” said Randy Ingram, WBTW regional VP and general manager.