Brown named interim FCC adviser

David Brown has been named interim mass media and cable adviser to FCC Commissioner Kevin Martin.

Brown's appointment was announced Wednesday. He previously was an attorney in the FCC's Video Services Division. Before joining the FCC, Mr. Brown was an associate at the Philadelphia firm Weber Goldstein Greenberg & Gallagher and a staff attorney at the Pennsylvania Office of Inspector General. Brown received his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania his B.A., from Cornell University.

Also appointed interim advisers for Martin were Monica Shah Desai, wireless and international issues, and Sam Feder, senior legal advisor and common carrier matters.

- Bill McConnell