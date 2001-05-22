Broward County cans broadband ordinance
The Broward County Commission Tuesday rescinded a 1999 ordinance requiring cable companies to open their high-speed internet lines to rival Internet companies. The action is a result of federal judge Donald Middlebrooks who ruled in November that the ordinance was a violation of the First Amendment. Broward County did not appeal the decison and settled with the plaintiffs, Comcast Cable, Advanced Cable & AT&T. - Bill McConnell
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.