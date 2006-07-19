Broussard Heads Rainbow Network Sales

Robert Broussard, executive VP, business affairs, for Rainbow Media Holdings, has been named president of Rainbow Network Sales.

Broussard will head up affiliate sales and marketing for the company's linear programming networks, which include AMC, IFC, WE, Rainbow Sports Networks, fuse and VOOM HD, as well as on-demand services.

He will also head up Rainbow's sales teams and distribution negotiations. He reports to Rainbow Media President Josh Sapan.

