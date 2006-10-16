Brothers & Sisters Picked Up

ABC has picked up a full season of Brothers & Sisters, becoming the first network to give a second new series a full-season pickup.

The Sunday night drama, which occupies the 10 pm slot out of Desperate Housewives, won its time period this past Sunday with a 4.9 rating/12 share in the adult 18-49 demo.

The show which stars Calista Flockhart and Sally Field, is executive produced by Ken Olin, Jon Robin Baitz and Greg Berlanti. It is from Touchstone Television.