Brothers Does Historic Number

Band of Brothers is proving to be a strong draw off Home Box Office. The acclaimed World War II miniseries is rerunning on The History Channel, where it debuted to stellar numbers April 11. History pulled in a 3.7 rating and 4.6 million viewers for episode one. That's the network's best-ever rating for any show.

Band of Brothers also propped up its lead-out, Mail Call, which collected a 2.2 rating and 2.7 million viewers.

History will continue to air the 10-part series nightly at 9 p.m. through April 20.