Brother, Pride Beat Boxer

The boxers on Fox’s The Next Great Champ couldn’t knock out Big Brother on CBS or NBC’s Father of the Pride Tuesday night.

Fox’s boxing reality show premiered with a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.23 million viewers.

Next Great Champ lost viewers from its lead in Trading Spouses at 8 p.m., with a 3.2 in the demo and 7.03 million viewers.

Big Brother was the hour’s top show with a 4.5 rating in 18-49s and 10.65 million viewers. Father of the Pride, in its second week, drew a 3.9 rating in 18-49s and 8.69 million viewers, down from the 5.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.4 million viewers it drew for its Aug. 30 debut.

On ABC, a rerun of According to Jim drew a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.12 million viewers.