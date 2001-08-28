Trending

Brookstein named Diva senior VP

Steven Brookstein has been named senior vice president of sales, marketing, and corporate communications for Diva.

Brookstein was previously senior vice president, general manager for Excite@Home. He'll be responsible for developing Diva's corporate sales and marketing strategies, and will oversee commercial VOD deployments.

Brookstein is based at the company's Redwood City, Calif. corporate headquarters. - Richard Tedesco