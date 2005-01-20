Brooks Preps Small-Screen Spaceballs

Mel Brooks is parterning with a German company to bring his 1987 theatrical spoof, Spaceballs, to the small screen.

Brooks, BFC Berliner, and MGM (which will distribute) will produce a pilot and 13 half hours of the animated show, for which Brooks will voice two of the characters, as well as co-write the pilot with Thomas Meehan (they co-wrote the original screenplay), help supervise the writing on other scripts and co-executive produce.

The show will be pitched as a prime time series, either for a network or cable.

MGM will have domestic and international distribution rights, with the exception of Germany, which Berliner gets, since it is based in Berlin, where the show will be produced.

