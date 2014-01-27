Brooks Named CW Senior VP of Network Distribution

Christopher Brooks, former senior VP of West Coast distribution for CBS Domestic Television, has been named The CW’s senior VP of network distribution. He will be responsible for "all distribution, affiliate relations and affiliate marketing activities at The CW, including acting as the network's primary liaison with its station groups as well as the local affiliates, and finding new ways to grow and enhance the relationship between The CW and its affiliate partners," said the network in a statement.

"We place an incredible value on our relationship with the group owners and the local stations, and with his wealth of experience from CBS and proven skill in managing at the national and local level, Chris is the ideal candidate to head up The CW's network distribution team," said John Maatta, CW executive VP.

Brooks spent almost 17 years with CBS, and held his previous title since 2004.