The bronze Ralphie Boy

Cable's TV Land and the New York Port Authority are immortalizing history's most famous bus driver, Ralph Kramden of The Honeymooners, in an 8-foot bronze-cast statue that will be unveiled today (Aug. 28) at the big bus depot. According to the pedestal, this good idea is "presented by the people of TV Land,'' which shows the vintage comedy nightly. TV Land is considering other statues, in Chicago (to honor Bob Newhart's Dr. Hartley), Minneapolis (for Mary Tyler Moore) and another one in Manhattan near the diner where the Seinfeld gang hung out.