Brokaw’s Good-Bye Garners Big Ratings

Tom Brokaw attracted his largest audience in seven years Tuesday evening for his farewell broadcast after 23 years of anchoring NBC Nightly News.

The newscast drew 15.4 million viewers, more than ABC’s World News Tonight (9.2 million) and CBS Evening News (7.2 million) combined and ranks as the largest crowd to tune into Nightly News since Jan. 16, 1997. In the key 25-54 demo, Brokaw’s send-off posted a 4.3 rating.

In his sign-off Dec. 1, the final night of November sweeps, Brokaw expressed his gratitude to his viewers. “Thanks for all that I have learned from you,” he said at the end of the broadcast. “That’s been my richest reward.”

