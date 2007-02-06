Brokaw, Woodruff Spreading Sunshine

Broadcast vets Tom Brokaw and Judy Woodruff will join iconic editor Ben Bradlee in PSAs from the Radio Television News Directors Foundation promoting Sunshine Week (March 11-17).

That is the week when various journalism organizations and outlets push for greater access to government information and push against increasing restrictions on that acccess.

The 30-second spots, which will also feature members of John Q. Public and space for an open and close by a station's local anchor, will be distributed Feb. 16 via satellite and the Internet by the National Association of Broadcasters to TV and radio stations.

They will be produced in both English and Spanish.

RTNDF has more information on Sunshine week, as well as story ideas and FOIA guides, www.sunshineweek.org.