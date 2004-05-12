Brokaw Takes 10

Tom Brokaw will step down as anchor of NBC Nightly News in December, but he is staying with NBC for another 10 years.

NBC Universal Chairman Bob Wright announced Brokaw's new contract, which goes through 2014, at the start of a press conference Wednesday that detailed the new operational structure and executive chores for company managers after the completion of the NBC-Vivendi Universal Entertainment merger.

Brokaw has been with NBC for 38 years, the last 21 as anchor of the flagship newscast.

