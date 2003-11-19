Brokaw to Receive 'Fourth Estate Award'
Tom Brokaw, anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News will receive the "2003 Fourth Estate Award for Lifetime Achievement" from the National Press Club Wednesday, November 19th in Washington, D.C.
The award, which is the National Press Club’s top honor, is given annually to an individual who has achieved distinction for a lifetime of contributions to American journalism.
