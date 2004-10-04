Brokaw Keynotes RTNDA's Murrow Awards

Tom Brokaw, the NBC Nightly News anchor who will step down at the end of November, is, aptly, the featured speaker at the Radio-Television News Directors Association Awards dinner Oct. 4 at the Grand Hyatt New York.

Among the highlights of the evening, during which 74 awards are to be handed out, will be the posthumous presentation of a Murrow Award for continuing news coverage to David Bloom, the NBC newsman who died while covering the war in Iraq from his famous Bloom-mobile. His widow, Melanie, will be there to accept the award.

ABC World News Tonight anchor Peter Jennings is also scheduled to make brief remarks (his newscast will get a Murrow). And CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather, still much in the news for CBS's 60 Minutes memo controversy, is scheduled to appear. CBS News will be awarded a Murrow Award for overall excellence. As of last week, RTNDA still expected the anchor to attend. Here are the winners:

2004 Edward R. Murrow National Winners

Television Network/Syndication Service



Continuing Coverage:NBC Nightly News, "David Bloom Reports on the War in Iraq" (NBC and MSNBC)

Feature Reporting: ESPN, ESPN SportsCenter: Picking Up Butch

Investigative Reporting:Dateline NBC, "Do No Harm: Sulzer Hip Implants"

News Documentary: ABC News, Peter Jennings Reporting, "

The Kennedy Assassination: Beyond Conspiracy"

News Series: Univision, Mis Padres, Mis Verdugos (My Parents, My Tormentors)

Newscast: ABC News, World News Tonight

Overall Excellence: CBS News

Sports Reporting: ESPN, ESPN SportsCenter: Picking Up Butch

Spot News Coverage:CBS Evening News, "First Day of War"

Videography: Univision, En Busca de Un Milagro (In Search of a Miracle)

Website: MSNBC, www.msnbc.msn.com

Writing: CBS News, "Everybody Has a Story"



Television Large-Market



Continuing Coverage: WTAE Pittsburgh, "Hepatitis Outbreak"

Feature Reporting: KUSA Denver, "Devil's Head Blizzard"

Investigative Reporting: KDFW Dallas, "Classroom Confidential"

News Documentary: WFAA Dallas, "War Stories"

News Series: KNBC Los Angeles, "If These Walls Could Talk"

Newscast: KCNC Denver, News 4 at 10

Overall Excellence: KARE Minneapolis

Sports Reporting:

KARE Minneapolis, "Troy Bell"

Spot News Coverage:

WTVF Nashville, Tenn., "Helpless Home: The N.H.C. Nursing Home Fire"

Videography:

XETV San Diego, "Handicap Filmmaker"

Website:

News 14 Carolina, Charlotte, N.C., www.news14charlotte.com

Writing:

KOMO Seattle, "Sharify's Stories"



Television Small-Market



Continuing Coverage:

KWCH Wichita, Kan., "The Money Trail"

Feature Reporting: WTVR Richmond, Va., "Miracles"

Investigative Reporting: KBCI Boise, Idaho, "Shake-Up at City Hall"

News Documentary: News 8 Austin, Austin, Tex., "News 8 Explores: Child Abuse"

News Series: KARK Little Rock, Ark., "Singleton Execution"

Newscast: WSAV, Savannah, Ga., News 3 at 6

Overall Excellence: KCCI Des Moines, Iowa

Sports Reporting: WTVC Chattanooga, Tenn., "Dave's Diamond Darlings"

Spot News Coverage: KELO Sioux Falls, S.D., "Tornado Tuesday"

Videography: KARK Little Rock, Ark., "Credit Report"

Website: Capital News 9, Albany, N.Y., www.capitalnews9.com

Writing: WVIR Charlottesville, Va., "Foxfield, Crozet Murder, Mafia Man"



Radio Network/Syndication Service



Continuing Coverage: CBS Radio News, "America at War"

Feature Reporting: ABC News Radio, "The Wiggles"

Investigative Reporting: National Public Radio, "Iraqi Village Bombed"

News Documentary: ABC News Radio, "It's a Gay Thing! An ABC News Exploration"

News Series: CBS Radio News, "Orange Alert"

Newscast: ABC News Radio, 10 a.m. Information Network Newscast

Overall Excellence: CBS Radio News

Sports Reporting: CBS Radio News, "Baseball in Beijing"

Spot News Coverage: CBS Radio News, "Saddam Captured"

Use of Sound: CNNRadio, "Urban Chicken Coops"

Website: MissouriNet, Jefferson City, Mo., www.missourinet.com

Writing: ABC News Radio, "Rest of the Story: Bar Mitzvah in the Dark"



Radio Large-Market



Continuing Coverage: KMOX(AM) St. Louis, "American Airlines Abandons St. Louis"

Feature Reporting: KSL(AM) Salt Lake City, "Camping at Wal-Mart"

Investigative Reporting: KOA(AM) Denver, "Emergency Alert: Flawed System"

News Documentary: Chicago Public Radio (WBEZ[FM]), "Speaking of Sex: Spirit and Body Willing"

News Series: WBAL(AM) Baltimore, "America at War: Stories From the Homefront"

Newscast: KGO(AM) San Francisco, KGO Morning News

Overall Excellence: WCBS(AM) New York

Sports Reporting: KGO(AM) San Francisco, "Giddy Up"

Spot News Coverage: KIRO(AM) Seattle, "Escaped Convict"

Use of Sound: WINS(AM) New York, "The War With Iraq"

Website: KSL(AM), Salt Lake City, www.ksl.com

Writing: WBAL(AM), Baltimore, "The Week Gone By"



Radio Small-Market



Continuing Coverage: WRVA(AM) Richmond, Va., "Hurricane Isabel"

Feature Reporting: WATD(FM) Marshfield, Mass., "The $10 Million Yard Sale"

Investigative Reporting: South Dakota Public Radio (KUSD[FM]) Vermillion, S.D., "Black Hills Hydrology"

News Documentary: Vermont Public Radio (WVPR[FM]) Colchester, Vt., "Howard Dean: The Vermont Years"

News Series: WILL(AM) Urbana, Ill., "Smile Healthy!"

Newscast: CKGL(AM), Kitchener, Ont., 570 News

Overall Excellence: KFDI(FM)/KFTI(AM) Wichita, Kan.

Sports Reporting: WMSI(FM)/WQJQ(FM) Jackson, Miss., "Vintage Baseball"

Spot News Coverage: WGY(AM) Albany, N.Y., "The Capsizing of the Stellamare"

Use of Sound: WMSI(FM)/WQJQ(FM) Jackson, Miss., "Soldiers' Story"

Website: WBLL(AM) Bellefontaine, Ohio, www.peakofohio.com

Writing: WATD(FM) Marshfield, Mass., "Ed Perry Compilation"