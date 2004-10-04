Brokaw Keynotes RTNDA's Murrow Awards
By Staff
Tom Brokaw, the NBC Nightly News anchor who will step down at the end of November, is, aptly, the featured speaker at the Radio-Television News Directors Association Awards dinner Oct. 4 at the Grand Hyatt New York.
Among the highlights of the evening, during which 74 awards are to be handed out, will be the posthumous presentation of a Murrow Award for continuing news coverage to David Bloom, the NBC newsman who died while covering the war in Iraq from his famous Bloom-mobile. His widow, Melanie, will be there to accept the award.
ABC World News Tonight anchor Peter Jennings is also scheduled to make brief remarks (his newscast will get a Murrow). And CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather, still much in the news for CBS's 60 Minutes memo controversy, is scheduled to appear. CBS News will be awarded a Murrow Award for overall excellence. As of last week, RTNDA still expected the anchor to attend. Here are the winners:
2004 Edward R. Murrow National Winners
Television Network/Syndication Service
Continuing Coverage:NBC Nightly News, "David Bloom Reports on the War in Iraq" (NBC and MSNBC)
Feature Reporting: ESPN, ESPN SportsCenter: Picking Up Butch
Investigative Reporting:Dateline NBC, "Do No Harm: Sulzer Hip Implants"
News Documentary: ABC News, Peter Jennings Reporting, "
The Kennedy Assassination: Beyond Conspiracy"
News Series: Univision, Mis Padres, Mis Verdugos (My Parents, My Tormentors)
Newscast: ABC News, World News Tonight
Overall Excellence: CBS News
Sports Reporting: ESPN, ESPN SportsCenter: Picking Up Butch
Spot News Coverage:CBS Evening News, "First Day of War"
Videography: Univision, En Busca de Un Milagro (In Search of a Miracle)
Website: MSNBC, www.msnbc.msn.com
Writing: CBS News, "Everybody Has a Story"
Television Large-Market
Continuing Coverage: WTAE Pittsburgh, "Hepatitis Outbreak"
Feature Reporting: KUSA Denver, "Devil's Head Blizzard"
Investigative Reporting: KDFW Dallas, "Classroom Confidential"
News Documentary: WFAA Dallas, "War Stories"
News Series: KNBC Los Angeles, "If These Walls Could Talk"
Newscast: KCNC Denver, News 4 at 10
Overall Excellence: KARE Minneapolis
Sports Reporting:
KARE Minneapolis, "Troy Bell"
Spot News Coverage:
WTVF Nashville, Tenn., "Helpless Home: The N.H.C. Nursing Home Fire"
Videography:
XETV San Diego, "Handicap Filmmaker"
Website:
News 14 Carolina, Charlotte, N.C., www.news14charlotte.com
Writing:
KOMO Seattle, "Sharify's Stories"
Television Small-Market
Continuing Coverage:
KWCH Wichita, Kan., "The Money Trail"
Feature Reporting: WTVR Richmond, Va., "Miracles"
Investigative Reporting: KBCI Boise, Idaho, "Shake-Up at City Hall"
News Documentary: News 8 Austin, Austin, Tex., "News 8 Explores: Child Abuse"
News Series: KARK Little Rock, Ark., "Singleton Execution"
Newscast: WSAV, Savannah, Ga., News 3 at 6
Overall Excellence: KCCI Des Moines, Iowa
Sports Reporting: WTVC Chattanooga, Tenn., "Dave's Diamond Darlings"
Spot News Coverage: KELO Sioux Falls, S.D., "Tornado Tuesday"
Videography: KARK Little Rock, Ark., "Credit Report"
Website: Capital News 9, Albany, N.Y., www.capitalnews9.com
Writing: WVIR Charlottesville, Va., "Foxfield, Crozet Murder, Mafia Man"
Radio Network/Syndication Service
Continuing Coverage: CBS Radio News, "America at War"
Feature Reporting: ABC News Radio, "The Wiggles"
Investigative Reporting: National Public Radio, "Iraqi Village Bombed"
News Documentary: ABC News Radio, "It's a Gay Thing! An ABC News Exploration"
News Series: CBS Radio News, "Orange Alert"
Newscast: ABC News Radio, 10 a.m. Information Network Newscast
Overall Excellence: CBS Radio News
Sports Reporting: CBS Radio News, "Baseball in Beijing"
Spot News Coverage: CBS Radio News, "Saddam Captured"
Use of Sound: CNNRadio, "Urban Chicken Coops"
Website: MissouriNet, Jefferson City, Mo., www.missourinet.com
Writing: ABC News Radio, "Rest of the Story: Bar Mitzvah in the Dark"
Radio Large-Market
Continuing Coverage: KMOX(AM) St. Louis, "American Airlines Abandons St. Louis"
Feature Reporting: KSL(AM) Salt Lake City, "Camping at Wal-Mart"
Investigative Reporting: KOA(AM) Denver, "Emergency Alert: Flawed System"
News Documentary: Chicago Public Radio (WBEZ[FM]), "Speaking of Sex: Spirit and Body Willing"
News Series: WBAL(AM) Baltimore, "America at War: Stories From the Homefront"
Newscast: KGO(AM) San Francisco, KGO Morning News
Overall Excellence: WCBS(AM) New York
Sports Reporting: KGO(AM) San Francisco, "Giddy Up"
Spot News Coverage: KIRO(AM) Seattle, "Escaped Convict"
Use of Sound: WINS(AM) New York, "The War With Iraq"
Website: KSL(AM), Salt Lake City, www.ksl.com
Writing: WBAL(AM), Baltimore, "The Week Gone By"
Radio Small-Market
Continuing Coverage: WRVA(AM) Richmond, Va., "Hurricane Isabel"
Feature Reporting: WATD(FM) Marshfield, Mass., "The $10 Million Yard Sale"
Investigative Reporting: South Dakota Public Radio (KUSD[FM]) Vermillion, S.D., "Black Hills Hydrology"
News Documentary: Vermont Public Radio (WVPR[FM]) Colchester, Vt., "Howard Dean: The Vermont Years"
News Series: WILL(AM) Urbana, Ill., "Smile Healthy!"
Newscast: CKGL(AM), Kitchener, Ont., 570 News
Overall Excellence: KFDI(FM)/KFTI(AM) Wichita, Kan.
Sports Reporting: WMSI(FM)/WQJQ(FM) Jackson, Miss., "Vintage Baseball"
Spot News Coverage: WGY(AM) Albany, N.Y., "The Capsizing of the Stellamare"
Use of Sound: WMSI(FM)/WQJQ(FM) Jackson, Miss., "Soldiers' Story"
Website: WBLL(AM) Bellefontaine, Ohio, www.peakofohio.com
Writing: WATD(FM) Marshfield, Mass., "Ed Perry Compilation"
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.