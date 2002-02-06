Brokaw to keynote at TVB

NBC news anchor Tom Brokaw will deliver the keynote address at the annual

Television Bureau of Advertising conference.

The TVB conference is being held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in

New York March 26.

The NBC affiliates will also convene in New York the same day, and close to

one-dozen major station groups will have separate sales meetings at the TVB

conference, which, for the first time, is linked to this year's New York

International Automobile Show.

'It is hard to imagine a more perfect keynoter for these times than Tom

Brokaw,' TVB president Chris Rohrs said. 'Not only is he a superb newsman who

has been in the middle of covering the events of Sept. 11 and their aftermath,

but the stories in his book, The Greatest Generation, are constantly held

up as the template against which the challenges faced by today's generation of

Americans are compared. I think our attendees can expect Tom's address to be

full of relevance and intelligence.'