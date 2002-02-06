Brokaw to keynote at TVB
NBC news anchor Tom Brokaw will deliver the keynote address at the annual
Television Bureau of Advertising conference.
The TVB conference is being held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in
New York March 26.
The NBC affiliates will also convene in New York the same day, and close to
one-dozen major station groups will have separate sales meetings at the TVB
conference, which, for the first time, is linked to this year's New York
International Automobile Show.
'It is hard to imagine a more perfect keynoter for these times than Tom
Brokaw,' TVB president Chris Rohrs said. 'Not only is he a superb newsman who
has been in the middle of covering the events of Sept. 11 and their aftermath,
but the stories in his book, The Greatest Generation, are constantly held
up as the template against which the challenges faced by today's generation of
Americans are compared. I think our attendees can expect Tom's address to be
full of relevance and intelligence.'
