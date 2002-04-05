Brokaw honored with Paul White Award
By Ste
Tom Brokaw, anchor and managing editor of the top-rated NBC Nightly
News, will receive the Paul White Award for his lifetime achievements in
electronic journalism from the Radio-Television News Directors Association
(RTNDA) on Monday, April, 8 at their annual convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Paul White Award, named for the first news director of CBS, represents
RTNDA's highest honor and recognizes an individual's lifetime contributions to
the field of electronic journalism.
'I am honored, and touched, to receive this award. When I set out on this
career 40 years ago, I worried that all the big news events had already taken
place. Plainly, that has not been the case, and I've been privileged to have
this front row seat on the history of our time,' said Brokaw.
