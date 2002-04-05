Brokaw honored with Paul White Award

Tom Brokaw, anchor and managing editor of the top-rated NBC Nightly

News, will receive the Paul White Award for his lifetime achievements in

electronic journalism from the Radio-Television News Directors Association

(RTNDA) on Monday, April, 8 at their annual convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Paul White Award, named for the first news director of CBS, represents

RTNDA's highest honor and recognizes an individual's lifetime contributions to

the field of electronic journalism.

'I am honored, and touched, to receive this award. When I set out on this

career 40 years ago, I worried that all the big news events had already taken

place. Plainly, that has not been the case, and I've been privileged to have

this front row seat on the history of our time,' said Brokaw.