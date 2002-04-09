Brokaw accepts White Award

Edward R. Murrow was a news icon, NBC anchor Tom Brokaw noted, but gossip

maven Walter Winchell was just as influential and probably had a bigger

audience.

Brokaw, the 2002 recipient of the Radio-Television News Directors

Association's "Paul White Award," told his audience journalism has always

faced the pressure from "the lowest common denominator of fear and titillation."

And commercialism.

As a teen-age radio announcer in South Dakota, Brokaw said, he had to quickly

follow reports of fire and death with a word from a local insurer. What people

want, he added, is the serious news of war, race, immigration, business,

health, education and environment, but "in too many newsrooms, those stories are

regarded as too boring ... too risky."

The journalist's place, Brokaw said, "is at the intersection of form and

substance. We have mastered the form," making it imperative to use that form

toward substance.

In the future, Brokaw predicted, the best journalists will be those who

provide "the most light, not the most heat."

"Our viewers take us seriously," Brokaw said, and journalists best fulfill

their mission "when we return that favor."