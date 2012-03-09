Brogan Promoted to Corporate News Role at Scripps

Jeff Brogan, WPTV West Palm Beach news director, has been named senior director of news strategy and operations at parent Scripps. He joins Lana Durban Scott in that role, and departs his WPTV post.

Hailing from Cincinnati, Brogan began his career there at WXIX before moving to rival WCPO.

"Jeff brings to the position a winning track record of creating quality content and developing his staff," said Bob Sullivan, Scripps vice president of content. "His background, knowledge and experience with our culture and our many three screen initiatives make him the perfect choice for this position. "