Broderick and Lane team for Tonys

Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane will host CBS's broadcast of the 55TH Annual Tony Awards from New York's Radio City Music Hall on June 3.

The two actors, both Tony Award winners themselves, are currently starring together on Broadway in the smash hit musical, The Producers. Thirteen/WNET will produce the first hour, The First Ten Awards: Tonys 2001, which will be broadcast on PBS stations (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The second hour (9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) will be produced by CBS.

Broderick and Lane will be joined by an all-female roster of presenters including Glenn Close, Sigourney Weaver and Edie Falco. - Richard Tedesco