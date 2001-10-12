Brockovich talk vehicle for 2002?

NBC Enterprises is said to be seriously looking to do a fall-2002 talk show

headlined by legal activist Erin Brockovich.

There are few exact details on the project at this time.

But last spring, when her agent started to pitch the project to various studios, the format had Brockovich working to solve people's problems.

Julia Roberts won an Oscar last March for playing the title role in the film Erin Brockovich, based on Brockovich's life.