Broadway Video Reups, Promotes Two

NBC Universal Televison Studio has renewed its prime time production deal with Broadway Video Television, while JoAnn Alfano signed a new multi-year deal to remain as president of Broadway Video TV.

Broadway Video TV is the TV production arm of Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video Entertainment. The company has generated two mid-season network series this year with NBC's Thick and Thin and ABC's Sons & Daughters.

Broadway Video TV also is producing an untitled comedy from Saturday Night Live's Tina Fey.

Broadway Video TV also promoted Andrew Singer to the newly created position of VP of television and is responsible for the development and production of prime time series projects. He was previously director of development.