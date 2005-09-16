Broadway Video Reups, Promotes Two
By Ben Grossman
NBC Universal Televison Studio has renewed its prime time production deal with Broadway Video Television, while JoAnn Alfano signed a new multi-year deal to remain as president of Broadway Video TV.
Broadway Video TV is the TV production arm of Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video Entertainment. The company has generated two mid-season network series this year with NBC's Thick and Thin and ABC's Sons & Daughters.
Broadway Video TV also is producing an untitled comedy from Saturday Night Live's Tina Fey.
Broadway Video TV also promoted Andrew Singer to the newly created position of VP of television and is responsible for the development and production of prime time series projects. He was previously director of development.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.