Broadcasting Communications Co. Buys Oregon Stations
Broadcasting Communications, the station group owned by former Fox affiliates board chairman Brian Brady, has agreed to acquire KMCW, KFBI and K411D in Medford-Klamath Falls, Oregon. The seller is Sainte Partners of Modesto, Calif.
Terms of the deal were not revealed.
Kalil & Co. brokered the transaction.
KMCW is a low power Telemundo affiliate. KFBI is a This TV affiliate with MyNetworkTV on its dot-two.
K411D a MyNetworkTV affiliate.
Medford-Klamath Falls is DMA No. 140.
