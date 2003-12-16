Broadcasting & Cable’s New D.C. Address
By Staff
Broadcasting & Cable’s Washington bureau has moved and changed its phone numbers.
Our new office is at 1701 K St. NW, Suite 510, Washington, D.C. 20006.
To reach deputy editor John Eggerton, call 202-659-3852. To reach assistant editor Bill McConnell, call 202-659-3835. The new fax number is 202-659-2235.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.