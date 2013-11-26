Broadcasting & Cable Relaunches Broadcastingcable.com

Welcome to the new broadcastingcable.com, the online home of Broadcasting & Cable.

Broadcastingcable.com has been rebuilt from the ground up, with an intuitive user interface for easier navigation, an enhanced infrastructure for improved search, and abundant social media tools. The new site also is designed to be easy to navigate and function across all mobile devices—including smartphones and tablets.

As part of the streamlined navigation, Broadcasting & Cable’s roster of expert journalists each have their own dedicated author page—accessible by clicking on an author’s byline.

Social media tools are tied to every article and blog, making it simple to share and discuss everything from breaking news to daily ratings to B&C’s signature, in-depth reporting and analysis of top television industry issues.

Broadcasting & Cable’s daily email newsletter, B&C Today, has also been redesigned, with a clean, easy-to-read interface on desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones.

“The new broadcastingcable.com and B&C Today make it even easier for our readers to get the information they need, when they need it, from the source they trust the most,” said Melissa Grego, editor-in-chief, Broadcasting & Cable. “Our revisions—both on the screen and behind the scenes—are designed to provide visitors with the best experience possible whether at their desk or on the go.”

Highlights of the updates featured on the new site:

Improved Navigation and Content Organization: We reorganized our content so it is simpler and more intuitive to find–whether it’s a news story, a blog, a photo, video or the latest report in a particular area of the business such as Local TV or Programming.

For all of the latest Programming stories, for example, readers can find the Programming channel from the drop-down menu under News in our top navigation bar or simply by clicking the Programming link above the headline for a Programming story.

In addition to featuring the top news curated by our editors, our home page also now provides easy access to our weekly print magazine content and the archives from our new "Inside the Current Issue" block on the home page.

You can also easily find the gateway to signing up for our free email newsletters right from the homepage.

Responsive Design: Broadcastingcable.com has been built on a responsive platform, which means you will get the optimal viewing experience on any device–desktop, tablet or smartphone.

Enhanced Search: We've upgraded our search tool, making it easier to find the content you are looking for from an archive that includes more than 250,000 articles.

Upgraded Article Commenting, Social Sharing Tools and Log-In: We've integrated improved commenting and social media sharing tools throughout the site and encourage you to jump in and join the conversation.

Readers can easily follow authors on Twitter by clicking their handle next to the author’s byline and email them by clicking on the mail icon next to it.

Logging in is also simplified—users can log in with Facebook or Twitter to comment on or share B&C stories. You can also spot the latest stories getting fellow readers’ attention via our Talkback box and Trending list.

Building on these numerous upgrades and improvements, even more features will be added to the site in the coming months. “New developments are always occurring in digital technology,” said Louis Hillelson, VP/group publisher, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, “and we will ensure that broadcastingcable.com remains the best—and most convenient—online information resource for the television industry.”

“There are many options to consume information today, and Broadcasting & Cable offers them all—digital and print publications, live and virtual events, and, now, exclusive peer councils,” Hillelson continued. “We constantly evaluate both the ways we use to provide information to our reader and the opportunities for marketers to reach our valuable audience, which, on broadcastingcable.com, include enhanced advertising opportunities such as take-overs, roadblocks and native and mobile capabilities.”

We invite you to let us know what you think about the new broadcastingcable.com in the comments section below.