Broadcasting & Cable Announces Design Changes To Print Product
By B&C Staff
Broadcasting & Cable announced that in a continuing effort to streamline the brand across its multiple branded platforms and manage costs, it is redesigning the specifications of its print product.
Beginning with the February 9 issue, B&C’s weekly print publication will be printed at a trim size of 8 3/8” by 10 7/8”, a look familiar to many of the longtime readers of the authoritative television industry brand.
In coming months, B&C will also continue to evolve its print product to create more synergy with its burgeoning online presence, www.broadcastingcable.com.
The brand’s website has seen high double-digit growth in traffic year-over-year as it continues to provide the latest breaking news, thought-provoking analysis and several already-successful multi-media initiatives from video to webinars to podcasts.
The enhancements will be executed under the direction of B&C Publisher Larry Dunn and Editor-in-Chief Ben Grossman.
“Returning to our previous print size will allow us to continue to reposition our efforts to evolve our brand across the multiple, dynamic platforms that constitute Broadcasting & Cable today,” said B&C Publisher Larry Dunn. “While our continuing focus is on continuing the already-stellar growth we have seen online, this move also ensures that B&C will continue its leadership position as the top national weekly television trade publication in the industry.”
