Sam Rosenwasser, president/GM, KXTV(TV) Sacramento, Calif., named senior VP, Gannett Television, Sacramento, Calif.

Promotions at Granite Broadcasting, New York: Ellen McClain, VP/treasurer, corporate development, promoted to senior VP/CFO; Lawrence I. Wills, VP/controller, finance, promoted to senior VP/chief administrator officer.

Bill Morningstar, VP, eastern sales, The WB, New York, promoted to senior VP, media sales.

Robert Long, VP, news, WRC-TV Washington, named VP, news and operations.

Promotions at Hearst-Argle Television, New York: Alvin R. Lustgarten, manager, information services, named VP, administration and IT; Leslie Jacobson, assistant controller, named controller; Linda Yu, financial analyst, named manager, financial analysis.

Mark McKay, president, Ubiquity Communications Inc., Longview, Texas, joins KMID(TV) Midland-Odessa, Texas, as VP/GM.

James R. Berman, director, programming and research, WBBM-TV Chicago, joins WETM-TV Elmira, N.Y., as GM.

Tish M. Robinson, general sales manager, WUHF(TV) Rochester, N.Y., named GM, WRWB-TV Rochester, N.Y.

Mychal Grenawalt, sales manager, WBL-TV Lansing, Mich., named regional sales manager, WB 100+ Station Group, Lansing, Mich.