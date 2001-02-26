Ronald L. Lindwall,

CFO, Benedek Broadcasting Corp., Hoffman Estates, Ill., joins Hubbard Broadcasting Inc., St. Paul, Minn., as CFO.

Michael Wolff,

station manager, WNPA(TV) Jeannette, Pa., joins Pegasus Communications Corp., Bala Cynwyd, Pa., as VP, broadcasting operations.

Appointments at WUTB(TV) Baltimore: Larry Proper,

account executive, promoted to national sales manager; Michael Miller,

national/local sales manager, WUSA(TV) Washington, joins as station manager.

Appointments at KRON-TV San Francisco: Jim Swanson,

executive producer, local programming, promoted to director; Jeffery Weinstock,

manager, affiliate marketing, WB Television Network, Los Angeles, joins as creative services director.