Andrew S. Fisher,

executive VP, television affiliate sales, Cox Broadcasting, Atlanta, named president, Cox Television, Atlanta.

Russ Krasnoff,

executive VP, programming and production, Columbia TriStar Television Distribution, Los Angeles, promoted to president.

Jeff Bartlett,

president/GM, KHBS(TV)/KHOG-TV, Fort Smith/Fayetteville, Ark., named president/GM, WMUR-TV Manchester, N.H.

John J. deGarmo,

VP, new ventures, Scripps Networks, New York, joins Moviewatch, St. Paul, Minn., as senior VP, affiliate relations.

Jim Packer,

senior VP/general sales manager, West Coast, The Walt Disney Co., Los Angeles, named executive VP, sales, North America, MGM Worldwide Television Distribution, Los Angeles.

Appointments at Katz Television Group, New York: Anthony Spirito,

adviser, programming and scheduling, named director, programming; Greg Conklin,

director, programming, promoted to senior programmer/director, programming.

Steve P. Foerster,

local/national sales manager, KWTV(TV) Oklahoma City, named director, corporate development, Griffin Communications, Oklahoma City.

Mark J. Cummings,

local sales manager, KXTX-TV Dallas, named GM, KMSS(TV) Shreveport, La.

Appointments at WBZL(TV) Miami:

Robert Venusti,

manager, on-air promotion, named creative sevices director; Rudy Morris,

engineering supervisor, KHWB(TV) Houston, named chief engineer; James Farrell, marketing specialist, promoted to account executive; Isabel Linares-Martinez, account executive, WAMI-TV Hollywood, Fla., joins as account executive.