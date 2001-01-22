Appointments at Clear Channel Communications: William G. Moll,

president and GM, WKRC-TV Cincinnati, named president, Clear Channel Television Division, San Antonio; Christopher Sehring,

station manager, WKRC-TV Cincinnati, appointed VP/GM.

Promotions at Hearst-Argyle, New York: Frederick I. Young,

VP, news, promoted to senior VP, news; Jonathan L. Mintzer,

general counsel/corporate secretary, promoted to VP, general secretary/corporate secretary.

Appointments at Westwood One, New York: Peter Kosann,

executive VP, affiliate sales, named executive VP, advertising sales; Ed Quagilariello,

VP/New York sales manager, promoted to senior VP, advertising sales, entertainment, talk music and sports; Paul Gregrey,

senior VP, eastern region sales, named senior VP, advertising sales, networks.

John Poelking,

director, finance and administration, WGN-TV Chicago, named VP/controller, Tribune Broadcasting, Chicago.

Chandra Years,

director, marketing, promotions and publicity, Twentieth Century Fox International Television, Los Angeles, named executive director.

Helen Jurado,

sales assistant, BBC Worldwide Americas, Latin America, New York, promoted to sales executive, television sales.