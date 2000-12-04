Broadcasting

Steven Kuo,VP, business development, Fox Television, Los Angeles, named senior VP of that function.



Mitch Metcalf,

senior VP, program research, NBC West Coast, Burbank, Calif., named senior VP, program planning and scheduling, NBC Entertainment.



Scott Langermann,

senior counsel, Turner Entertainment Group, Atlanta, joins BBC America, Bethesda, Md., as VP, new business.

Appointments at UPN, Los Angeles:

Patrick Moran,

president, Renaissance Pictures Television, Los Angeles, joins as VP, drama development;

Robin Gurney,

director, drama development, named executive director, drama development.

Appointments at ABC News:

Su-Lin Cheng Nichols,

director, media relations, Washington, D.C., named executive director, media relations;

Todd Polkes,

assistant director of public affairs,

Time

magazine, New York, joins as director of media relations, New York.

Stephan G. Scheel, technical operations supervisor, PBS, Alexandria, Va., named senior director of technical systems planning.



Marv Danielski,

corporate marketing executive, Gannett Television, Arlington, Va., joins WBAL-TV Baltimore as creative services director.



Jim Ferriera,

account supervisor, KMSB-TV Tucson, Ariz., and KTTU-TV Tucson, Ariz., named local sales manager.