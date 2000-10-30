

John Rose,

VP, human resources, ESPN, Bristol, Conn., joins ABC Inc., New York, as VP, human resources.



Richard Lahti,

assistant director of engineering, KCBS-TV Los Angeles, joins Telemundo Station Group, Los Angeles, as director of operations and engineering.



Jeff Williams,

research director, Los Angeles stations, Hispanic Broadcasting Corp., named director of research, Dallas.



C. Douglas Kranwinkle,

managing partner, O'Melveny & Myers, Los Angeles, joins Univision Communications, Los Angeles, as executive VP and general counsel.

Appointments at KRON-TV San Francisco:

Craig Marrs,

VP, business development and affiliate relations, Zatso, San Francisco, joins as VP and station manager;

Mark Berryhill,

president and GM, WMEX-AM Boston, joins as VP, news.

Laurie Austin Taylor,

general sales manager, KTBY(TV) Anchorage, Alaska, named VP/GM.



Kathleen Gorman,

business manager, WPSG(TV) Philadelphia, named controller, KYW-TV and WPSG(TV) Philadelpia.