Broadcasters Weigh In On White Spaces

Even as FCC Chairman Kevin Martin was expressing his preference of allowing unlicensed devices in the broadcast band, The National Association of Broadcasters and the Association for Maximum Television were telling the FCC not to go there.

While both NAB and the broadcasters spectrum watchdog lobby concede the need to boost wireless broadband--one of the applications of the devices operating in the "white spaces" between occupied spectrum, they argue that testing must be rigorous, and that the devices should be licensed, not unlicensed.

Martin has said that having to first identify where the white spaces are, then license and auction the spectrum would delay the roll-out of the devices and thus the more efficient use of the spectrum. He prefers testing unlicensed devices then letting them operate in the band.