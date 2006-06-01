Broadcasters Tapped for Nieman Fellowships

Three U.S. broadcasters are among the 28 journalists named to the 2006-07 class of Nieman Fellows at Harvard University.

The full-year fellowships are for print and electronic journalists in mid-career.

Andrea McCarren, an investigative reporter for ABC affiliate WJLAWashington, will take an anthropological look at the impact of technology on gangs and school violence.

Renee Ferguson, also an investigative reporter, from NBC's WMAQ Chicago, will study the tension between security and freedom, and more specifically between journalism and governemnt in time of war, in the context of constitutional law.

Claudio Sanchez, NPR's national education correspondent, will study "educational policies and practices that have failed Mexican immigrant children -- legal and illegal."