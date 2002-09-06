Broadcasters remain in spectrum hunt
Through 27 rounds of bidding for two blocks of 700-megahertz spectrum, broadcasters LIN Television Corp., Banks Broadcasting and Capitol Broadcasting Co. Inc. were still in the thick of things, securing 38 high bids.
The leading high bidder -- Aloha Partners, with 79 -- counts Continental
Cablevision Inc. founder Amos Hostetter among investors.
Total offers stood at $102 million for 466 licenses. No bids had been
received for another 274 licenses.
