Broadcasters' reform hope? Yes or no

Broadcasters caught a glimmer of hope Tuesday on word that sponsors of

campaign-finance reform will allow the House of Representatives to vote 'yes' or

'no' on whether they think broadcasters should have to sell advertising to

politicians at bargain prices.

That amendment was included last summer in the Senate version of

campaign-finance reform, and it was sponsored by Sen. Robert Torricelli

(D-N.J.).

The House will debate campaign-finance reform Wednesday.

First, members will choose one of possibly four base bills. After one bill is

chosen -- which most expect to be legislation sponsored by Reps. Christopher

Shays (R-Conn.) and Martin Meehan (D-Mass.) -- members will vote on up to 20

amendments.

The amendments are divided into three groups: Shays and Meehan can offer 10,

while House Majority Leader Dick Armey (R-Texas) and House Minority Leader

Richard Gephardt (D-Mo.) can offer five each.

Reps. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Gene Green (D-Texas) are sponsors of an

amendment that would allow members to vote the Torricelli language out of

Shays-Meehan.

Sources said Shays and Meehan have agreed to offer the amendment as one of

their 10 because Shays, in particular, believes broadcasters have not gotten a

fair hearing on that part of the legislation.

Broadcast sources said getting a yes-or-no vote on the amendment is their

best chance of killing it altogether.