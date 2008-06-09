Broadcasters Re-Launch Sales Academy

Founding members Belo Corp., Hearst-Argyle and LIN TV are joining with Meredith and Post Newsweek Stations to launch the 2008 Media Sales Academy. The training program originally launched in 2000, and the revamped version will be conducted in three phases at Belo headquarters in Dallas, starting July 14.

The Academy “will provide high-level training to approximately 35 recently hired broadcast sales professionals from each of the five companies,” the companies stated jointly. “The core of the curriculum will address the disciplines necessary in today's multi-platform media environment as well as the fundamentals of a customer-centric selling approach.”

Noll & Associates will lead the sessions.