Broadcasters Raise $200 Million For Relief
Back on Sept. 1, broadcasters committed to raising a minimum of $100 million for Hurricane Katrina relief.
Five weeks and an additional hurricane later, that "BroadcastUnity for Katrina Relief campaign," through radiothons, telethons, and more, has raised $200 million, according to Elizabeth Murphy Burns, president of Morgan Murphy Stations.
The effort combined roadblocked fund-raising TV and radio programming on Sept. 9, as well as donations of other airtime for appeals for aid.
