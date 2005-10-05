Broadcasters Raise $200 Million For Relief

Back on Sept. 1, broadcasters committed to raising a minimum of $100 million for Hurricane Katrina relief.

Five weeks and an additional hurricane later, that "BroadcastUnity for Katrina Relief campaign," through radiothons, telethons, and more, has raised $200 million, according to Elizabeth Murphy Burns, president of Morgan Murphy Stations.

The effort combined roadblocked fund-raising TV and radio programming on Sept. 9, as well as donations of other airtime for appeals for aid.