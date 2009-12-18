Broadcasters Put Out Holiday Call For Funding Colleagues in Need
Avoiding the equivalent of calling at dinner time or
interrupting American Idol for a
pledge drive, broadcasters have issued what they call their "only petition
and final pleading" for funds to help out their colleagues in need.
In a letter being circulated Friday, Phil Lombardo and Stu
Olds, Broadcasters Foundation chair and vice chair, respectively, asked those
colleagues to help broadcasters who have "run afoul of the turbulent
cyclical winds of today's economic climate."
The Foundation's Guardian Fund has dispensed more than $3
million over the years to broadcasters in financial straights, according to the
pair, including those with catastrophic illness and victims of Hurricanes
Katrina and Ike and the California
wildfires.
"It is a very worthy cause," said National
Association of Broadcasters spokesman Dennis Wharton. "NAB has always been
a very strong supporter of the Foundation. We believe that folks who have been
successful in the business have an obligation to help those who might have
fallen on hard times."
Donations can be made out and sent to: The Broadcasters
Foundation of America Guardian Fund, 125
W. 55th St., 20th Fl. New York, NY, 10019.
